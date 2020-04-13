Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Matador Resource (NYSE:MTDR)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Matador Resource (NYSE:MTDR) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $3.23 and $3.73 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Matador Resource may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Over the past year, Matador Resource has traded in a range of $1.11 to $22.25 and is now at $3.36, 203% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 2.1% lower and 11.84% lower over the past week, respectively.

Matador Resources Company operates as an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. The Company offers its services primarily in the Eagle Ford Shale in south Texas and the Haynesville Shale as well as Cotton Valley in northwest Louisiana and east Texas.

There is potential upside of 1,031.0% for shares of Matador Resource based on a current price of $3.36 and an average consensus analyst price target of $38.00. Matador Resource shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $7.45 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $14.01.

