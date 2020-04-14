Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Matador Resource (NYSE:MTDR)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Matador Resource (NYSE:MTDR) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $3.22 and $3.73 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Matador Resource may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Matador Resources Company operates as an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. The Company offers its services primarily in the Eagle Ford Shale in south Texas and the Haynesville Shale as well as Cotton Valley in northwest Louisiana and east Texas.

Over the past year, Matador Resource has traded in a range of $1.11 to $22.25 and closed yesterday at $3.38, 205% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has declined 6.2%.

There is potential upside of 1,024.3% for shares of Matador Resource based on a current price of $3.38 and an average consensus analyst price target of $38.00. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $7.21 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $13.93.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Matador Resource and will alert subscribers who have MTDR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.