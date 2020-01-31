Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Mastercard Inc-A (NYSE:MA)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Mastercard Inc-A (NYSE:MA) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $321.10 and $323.20 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Mastercard Inc-A may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, Mastercard Inc-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $197.66 and a high of $327.09 and are now at $323.17, 63% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.1%.

Mastercard Inc-A (NYSE:MA) is currently priced 36.1% above its average consensus analyst price target of $206.50. Mastercard Inc-A shares have support at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $300.85 and additional support at the 200-day MA of $275.72.

Mastercard Incorporated provides financial transaction processing services. The Company offers payment processing services for credit and debit cards, electronic cash, automated teller machines, and travelers checks. Mastercard serves customers worldwide.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Mastercard Inc-A and will alert subscribers who have MA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.