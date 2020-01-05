Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Masonite Interna (NYSE:DOOR)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Masonite Interna (NYSE:DOOR) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $58.60 and $60.77 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Masonite Interna may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Masonite Interna have traded between a low of $34.88 and a high of $89.20 and closed yesterday at $59.08, which is 69% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.13% higher and 3.4% lower over the past week, respectively.

There is potential upside of 32.4% for shares of Masonite Interna based on a current price of $59.08 and an average consensus analyst price target of $78.22. The stock should hit resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $61.82, as well as support at its 50-day MA of $56.50.

Masonite International Corporation operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, manufactures residential and commercial doors. Masonite offers interior, entry, and patio doors through a network of local dealers and home improvement retailers. Masonite International serves customers worldwide.

