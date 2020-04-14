Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $39.77 and $40.16 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Masco Corp may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) has potential upside of 17.6% based on a current price of $39.41 and analysts' consensus price target of $46.35. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $40.71 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $42.77.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Masco Corp have traded between a low of $27.04 and a high of $50.06 and closed yesterday at $39.41, which is 46% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.8% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Masco Corporation manufactures and sells home improvement and building products. The Company's products include faucets, kitchen and bath cabinets, architectural coatings, and builders hardware products. Masco sells its products through mass merchandisers, home centers, hardware stores, and other wholesale and retail outlets to consumers and contractors.

