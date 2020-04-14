Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Marsh & Mclennan (NYSE:MMC)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Marsh & Mclennan (NYSE:MMC) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $94.94 and $96.11 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Marsh & Mclennan may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Marsh & Mclennan (NYSE:MMC) defies analysts with a current price ($95.02) 4.0% above its average consensus price target of $91.27. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $101.19 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $103.00.

Marsh & Mclennan share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $119.88 and a 52-week low of $74.33 and closed yesterday at 28% above that low price at $95.02 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.8% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. is a professional services firm providing advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and human capital. Marsh & McLennan offers analysis, advice, and transactional capabilities to clients worldwide.

