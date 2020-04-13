Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Marsh & Mclennan (NYSE:MMC)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Marsh & Mclennan (NYSE:MMC) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $94.94 and $96.11 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Marsh & Mclennan may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. is a professional services firm providing advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and human capital. Marsh & McLennan offers analysis, advice, and transactional capabilities to clients worldwide.

In the past 52 weeks, Marsh & Mclennan share prices have been bracketed by a low of $74.33 and a high of $119.88 and are now at $95.07, 28% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.8%.

Based on a current price of $95.07, Marsh & Mclennan is currently 4.0% above its average consensus analyst price target of $91.27. Marsh & Mclennan shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $101.58 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $103.01.

