Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Marriott Vacatio (NYSE:VAC)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Marriott Vacatio (NYSE:VAC) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $124.06 and $126.69 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Marriott Vacatio may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Marriott Vacatio have traded between a low of $82.43 and a high of $130.94 and closed yesterday at $125.02, which is 52% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is a worldwide developer, marketer, seller, and manager of vacation ownership resorts and vacation club, destination club, and exchange programs. The Company focuses on selling vacation ownership products, managing resorts, financing consumer purchases of vacation ownership products, and renting vacation ownership inventory.

Marriott Vacatio (NYSE:VAC) has potential upside of 22.9% based on a current price of $125.02 and analysts' consensus price target of $153.67. The stock should find resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $125.93, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $108.05.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Marriott Vacatio. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Marriott Vacatio in search of a potential trend change.