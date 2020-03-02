Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Marriott Intl-A (NASDAQ:MAR)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Marriott Intl-A (NASDAQ:MAR) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $140.66 and $142.25 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Marriott Intl-A may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Marriott Intl-A have traded between a low of $108.74 and a high of $153.39 and closed yesterday at $140.06, which is 29% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

Potential upside of 5.3% exists for Marriott Intl-A, based on a current level of $140.06 and analysts' average consensus price target of $147.50. Marriott Intl-A shares should encounter resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $144.38 and support at its 200-day MA of $134.36.

Marriott International Inc. of Maryland is a worldwide operator and franchisor of hotels. The Company franchises lodging facilities and vacation timesharing resorts under various brand names. Marriott also provides services to home and condominium owner associations for projects associated with several of its brands.

