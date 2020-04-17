Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $3.03 and $3.74 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Manning & Napier may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Manning & Napier Inc. is an independent investment management firm. The Company provides a broad range of investment solutions through separately managed accounts, mutual funds and collective investment trust funds. Manning & Nappier offers equity and fixed income portfolios as well as a range of blended asset portfolios, such as life cycle funds, that use a mix of stocks and bonds.

Manning & Napier share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $2.75 and a 52-week low of $0.99 and closed yesterday at 227% above that low price at $3.24 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 5.9%.

There is potential upside of 8.0% for shares of Manning & Napier based on a current price of $3.24 and an average consensus analyst price target of $3.50. The stock should find initial support at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $1.74 and further support at its 50-day MA of $1.62.

