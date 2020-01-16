Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Lyondellbasell-A (NYSE:LYB)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Lyondellbasell-A (NYSE:LYB) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $91.22 and $91.68 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Lyondellbasell-A may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. manufactures plastic, chemical, and fuel products. The Company offers products for the manufacturing of personal care products, fresh food packaging, lightweight plastics, construction materials, automotive components, durable textiles, medical applications, and biofuels. LyondellBasell Industries markets its products worldwide.

Lyondellbasell-A (NYSE:LYB) has potential upside of 29.0% based on a current price of $91.19 and analysts' consensus price target of $117.65. The stock should hit resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $93.71, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $86.41.

In the past 52 weeks, Lyondellbasell-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $68.61 and a high of $98.91 and closed yesterday at $91.19, 33% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

