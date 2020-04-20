Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Lululemon Ath (NASDAQ:LULU)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Lululemon Ath (NASDAQ:LULU) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $220.23 and $224.35 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Lululemon Ath may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Based on a current price of $220.79, Lululemon Ath is currently 58.8% above its average consensus analyst price target of $91.07. Lululemon Ath shares have support at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $209.91 and additional support at the 200-day MA of $207.15.

Over the past year, Lululemon Ath has traded in a range of $128.85 to $266.20 and is now at $220.79, 71% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.36% higher and 1.63% lower over the past week, respectively.

lululemon Athletica Inc. designs and retails athletic clothing products. The Company produces fitness pants, shorts, tops and jackets for yoga, dance, running, and general fitness. lululemon serves customers worldwide.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Lululemon Ath and will alert subscribers who have LULU in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.