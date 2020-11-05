Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Lululemon Ath (NASDAQ:LULU)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Lululemon Ath (NASDAQ:LULU) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $234.53 and $237.64 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Lululemon Ath may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Based on a current price of $237.62, Lululemon Ath is currently 61.7% above its average consensus analyst price target of $91.07. Lululemon Ath shares have support at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $209.79 and additional support at the 50-day MA of $201.28.

Lululemon Ath share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $266.20 and a 52-week low of $128.85 and are now trading 84% above that low price at $237.62 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.8%.

lululemon Athletica Inc. designs and retails athletic clothing products. The Company produces fitness pants, shorts, tops and jackets for yoga, dance, running, and general fitness. lululemon serves customers worldwide.

