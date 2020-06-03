Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Ltc Properties (NYSE:LTC)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Ltc Properties (NYSE:LTC) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $47.73 and $48.78 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Ltc Properties may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Ltc Properties (NYSE:LTC) defies analysts with a current price ($48.05) 13.6% above its average consensus price target of $41.50. The stock should discover initial support at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $47.44 and subsequent support at its 50-day MA of $46.67.

LTC Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in long-term health care facilities, assisted living residences, and schools through mortgage loans, facility lease transactions, and other investments.

Over the past year, Ltc Properties has traded in a range of $42.76 to $53.04 and closed yesterday at $48.05, 12% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.5% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

