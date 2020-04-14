Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Lsi Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Lsi Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $3.88 and $4.28 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Lsi Industries may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Lsi Industries have traded between a low of $2.50 and a high of $7.30 and closed yesterday at $4.22, which is 69% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

LSI Industries Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of lighting fixtures, menu board systems, and graphic products. The Company sells its products to the petroleum and convenience store market, the multi-site retail market such as restaurants and automobile dealerships, and the commercial and industrial lighting market.

Lsi Industries has overhead space with shares priced $4.22, or 29.7% below the average consensus analyst price target of $6.00. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $5.06 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $5.19.

