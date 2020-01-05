MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Loews Corp (NYSE:L)

Written on Fri, 05/01/2020 - 3:44am
By Nick Russo

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $35.66 and $36.18 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Loews Corp may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Loews Corporation is a diversified holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is involved in a variety of businesses including commercial property-casualty insurance, offshore drilling, natural gas exploration and production, operation of natural gas pipeline systems, and the operation of hotels and resorts.

Loews Corp (NYSE:L) has potential upside of 47.1% based on a current price of $34.66 and analysts' consensus price target of $51.00. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $38.39 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $47.89.

Over the past year, Loews Corp has traded in a range of $28.52 to $56.88 and closed yesterday at $34.66, 22% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.9%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Loews Corp and will alert subscribers who have L in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: bearish am inside day candle Loews Corp

Ticker(s): L

Contact Nick Russo

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.