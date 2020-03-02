Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Loews Corp (NYSE:L)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $51.26 and $52.26 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Loews Corp may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Loews Corporation is a diversified holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is involved in a variety of businesses including commercial property-casualty insurance, offshore drilling, natural gas exploration and production, operation of natural gas pipeline systems, and the operation of hotels and resorts.

Loews Corp (NYSE:L) is currently priced 0.9% above its average consensus analyst price target of $51.00. Loews Corp shares have support at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $51.36 and additional support at the 50-day MA of $51.24.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Loews Corp have traded between a low of $44.17 and a high of $56.20 and closed yesterday at $51.45, which is 16% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.2% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

