Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $21.93 and $23.30 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Liveperson Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN) defies analysts with a current price ($21.94) 5.4% above its average consensus price target of $20.75. Liveperson Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $27.40 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $34.56.

LivePerson, Inc. provides technology that facilitates real-time sales and customer service for companies doing business on the Internet. The Company offers an application services including real-time interaction technology as an outsourced services. LivePerson enablers its clients to communicate directly with Internet users via text-based chat.

Over the past year, Liveperson Inc has traded in a range of $14.08 to $45.21 and closed yesterday at $21.94, 56% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.7% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

