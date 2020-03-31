Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Live Nation Ente (NYSE:LYV)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Live Nation Ente (NYSE:LYV) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $44.17 and $46.42 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Live Nation Ente may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Live Nation Ente (NYSE:LYV) has potential upside of 9.4% based on a current price of $45.23 and analysts' consensus price target of $49.50. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $59.91 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $66.60.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. produces live concerts and sells tickets to those events over the Internet. The Company also offers ticketing services for leading arenas, stadiums, professional sports franchises and leagues, college sports teams, performing arts venues, museums and theaters.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Live Nation Ente have traded between a low of $21.70 and a high of $76.60 and closed yesterday at $45.23, which is 108% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

