Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Lincoln Natl Crp (NYSE:LNC)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Lincoln Natl Crp (NYSE:LNC) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $58.93 and $59.34 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Lincoln Natl Crp may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

There is potential upside of 40.5% for shares of Lincoln Natl Crp based on a current price of $59.68 and an average consensus analyst price target of $83.86. The stock should find resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $60.14, as well as support at its 50-day MA of $58.35.

Lincoln National Corporation is a financial services company headquartered in Radnor, PA, marketed as Lincoln Financial Group. The Company offers diverse solutions including annuities, life, group life, disability and dental insurance, employer-sponsored retirement plans, savings plans, and comprehensive financial planning and advisory services.

Over the past year, Lincoln Natl Crp has traded in a range of $50.81 to $67.52 and closed yesterday at $59.68, 17% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

