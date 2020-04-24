Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Lincoln Natl Crp (NYSE:LNC)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Lincoln Natl Crp (NYSE:LNC) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $28.86 and $29.46 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Lincoln Natl Crp may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Lincoln Natl Crp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $67.52 and a 52-week low of $16.11 and are now trading 81% above that low price at $29.19 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 6.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.4%.

Lincoln Natl Crp (NYSE:LNC) has potential upside of 187.3% based on a current price of $29.19 and analysts' consensus price target of $83.86. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $35.61 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $53.02.

Lincoln National Corporation is a financial services company headquartered in Radnor, PA, marketed as Lincoln Financial Group. The Company offers diverse solutions including annuities, life, group life, disability and dental insurance, employer-sponsored retirement plans, savings plans, and comprehensive financial planning and advisory services.

