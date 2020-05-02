Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Liberty Br-C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Liberty Br-C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $134.25 and $136.20 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Liberty Br-C may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Liberty Br-C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) is currently priced 20.0% above its average consensus analyst price target of $108.54. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $124.39 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $109.05.

Liberty Broadband Corporation invests in communication companies. The Company has principal assets in TruePosition and Time Warner Cable.

In the past 52 weeks, Liberty Br-C share prices have been bracketed by a low of $86.07 and a high of $137.23 and closed yesterday at $135.71, 58% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.58% higher and 0.84% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Liberty Br-C and will alert subscribers who have LBRDK in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.