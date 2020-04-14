Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Lendingclub Corp (NYSE:LC)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Lendingclub Corp (NYSE:LC) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $8.26 and $9.07 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Lendingclub Corp may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Lendingclub Corp (NYSE:LC) is currently priced 41.5% above its average consensus analyst price target of $5.04. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $10.16 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $12.04.

LendingClub Corporation provides Internet financial services. The Company hosts an online financial community that brings together credit worthy borrowers and independent investors for their mutual benefits. LendingClub serves retail investors and borrowers in the United States.

Lendingclub Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $16.50 and a 52-week low of $0.55 and closed yesterday at 1,467% above that low price at $8.62 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

