Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $97.53 and $99.00 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Leidos Holdings may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Leidos Holdings have traded between a low of $64.69 and a high of $125.84 and are now at $98.63, which is 52% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.41% higher and 0.87% lower over the past week, respectively.

Based on a current price of $98.63, Leidos Holdings is currently 22.0% above its average consensus analyst price target of $76.91. Leidos Holdings shares have support at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $98.46 and additional support at the 200-day MA of $91.05.

Leidos Holdings, Inc. provides scientific, engineering, systems integration, and technical services and solutions. The Company provides its services in the areas of national security, engineering, and health.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Leidos Holdings and will alert subscribers who have LDOS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.