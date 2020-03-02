Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $64.48 and $65.61 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Las Vegas Sands may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Over the past year, Las Vegas Sands has traded in a range of $51.16 to $74.29 and closed yesterday at $65.31, 28% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.4% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Las Vegas Sands Corp owns and operates casino resorts and convention centers. The Company operates in the United States, Macau and Singapore. Las Vegas Sand offers a wide range of gaming activities and entertainment as well as overnight accommodations, while its expo centers host a wide range of entertainment shows, expositions, and other activities.

There is potential upside of 27.4% for shares of Las Vegas Sands based on a current price of $65.31 and an average consensus analyst price target of $83.21. The stock should find resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $67.24, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $61.48.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Las Vegas Sands and will alert subscribers who have LVS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.