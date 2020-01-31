Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $64.75 and $65.61 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Las Vegas Sands may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Las Vegas Sands has overhead space with shares priced $65.26, or 21.6% below the average consensus analyst price target of $83.21. The stock should find resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $67.18, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $61.50.

Las Vegas Sands Corp owns and operates casino resorts and convention centers. The Company operates in the United States, Macau and Singapore. Las Vegas Sand offers a wide range of gaming activities and entertainment as well as overnight accommodations, while its expo centers host a wide range of entertainment shows, expositions, and other activities.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Las Vegas Sands have traded between a low of $51.16 and a high of $74.29 and are now at $65.26, which is 28% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.3% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

