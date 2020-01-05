Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Lands' End Inc (:LE)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Lands' End Inc (:LE) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $8.32 and $8.84 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Lands' End Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Lands' End Inc (:LE) has potential upside of 135.0% based on a current price of $8.51 and analysts' consensus price target of $20.00. The stock should hit resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $10.92, as well as support at its 50-day MA of $7.27.

Lands' End, Inc. manufactures men's, women's and children's apparel and accessories. The Company produces and distributes swimwear, clothing, bedding, totes, furniture, bath accessories, uniforms, outerwear, and various related products. Lands' End offers its products through its catalog and website around the world.

Lands' End Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $19.29 and a 52-week low of $4.05 and closed yesterday at 110% above that low price at $8.51 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.56% lower and 2.93% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Lands' End Inc and will alert subscribers who have LE in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.