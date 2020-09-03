Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $31.51 and $32.99 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Kroger Co may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Kroger Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $33.70 and a 52-week low of $20.70 and closed yesterday at 55% above that low price at $32.04 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.65% higher and 0.81% higher over the past week, respectively.

Based on a current price of $32.04, Kroger Co is currently 12.3% above its average consensus analyst price target of $28.11. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $28.78 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $25.54.

The Kroger Co. operates supermarkets and convenience stores in the United States. The Company also manufactures and processes some of the foods that its supermarkets sell.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Kroger Co. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Kroger Co in search of a potential trend change.