Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $29.88 and $30.27 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Kroger Co may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) is currently priced 7.2% above its average consensus analyst price target of $28.11. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $28.50 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $25.31.

Kroger Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $30.73 and a 52-week low of $20.70 and closed yesterday at 46% above that low price at $30.30 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.5% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

The Kroger Co. operates supermarkets and convenience stores in the United States. The Company also manufactures and processes some of the foods that its supermarkets sell.

