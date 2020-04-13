Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Kraft Heinz Co/T (NASDAQ:KHC)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Kraft Heinz Co/T (NASDAQ:KHC) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $27.84 and $28.10 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Kraft Heinz Co/T may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, Kraft Heinz Co/T share prices have been bracketed by a low of $19.99 and a high of $33.78 and are now at $28.02, 40% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

Potential upside of 143.7% exists for Kraft Heinz Co/T, based on a current level of $28.02 and analysts' average consensus price target of $68.27. The stock should hit resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $28.81, as well as support at its 50-day MA of $25.90.

The Kraft Heinz Company produces food products. The Company distributes dairy products, sauces, flavored milk powders, and other products. Kraft Heinz serves customers worldwide.

