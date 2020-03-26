Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Kla-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Kla-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $128.00 and $132.55 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Kla-Tencor Corp may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

KLA-Tencor Corporation manufactures yield management and process monitoring systems for the semiconductor industry. The Company's systems are used to analyze product and process quality at critical steps in the manufacture of circuits and provide feedback so that fabrication problems can be identified. KLA-Tencor operates sales, service, and application centers worldwide.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Kla-Tencor Corp have traded between a low of $101.34 and a high of $184.50 and closed yesterday at $137.47, which is 36% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.

Kla-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) is currently priced 4.5% above its average consensus analyst price target of $131.33. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $153.31 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $159.72.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Kla-Tencor Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Kla-Tencor Corp in search of a potential trend change.