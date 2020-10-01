Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Kinder Morgan In (NYSE:KMI)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Kinder Morgan In (NYSE:KMI) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $21.35 and $21.44 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Kinder Morgan In may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Kinder Morgan In (NYSE:KMI) defies analysts with a current price ($21.39) 4.0% above its average consensus price target of $20.52. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $20.36 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $20.33.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. is a pipeline transportation and energy storage company. The Company owns and operates pipelines that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide, and other products, and terminals that store petroleum products and chemicals and handle bulk materials like coal and petroleum coke.

In the past 52 weeks, Kinder Morgan In share prices have been bracketed by a low of $16.21 and a high of $21.55 and are now at $21.39, 32% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.11% higher and 0.36% higher over the past week, respectively.

