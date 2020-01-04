Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $129.48 and $132.16 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Kimberly-Clark may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a global health and hygiene company that manufactures and provides consumer products. The Company's products include diapers, tissues, paper towels, incontinence care products, surgical gowns, and disposable face masks. Kimberly-Clark's products are sold in countries around the world.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) is currently priced 14.3% above its average consensus analyst price target of $109.57. Kimberly-Clark shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $136.91 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $138.03.

Kimberly-Clark share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $149.23 and a 52-week low of $110.66 and closed yesterday at 16% above that low price at $127.87 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Kimberly-Clark. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Kimberly-Clark in search of a potential trend change.