Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $138.11 and $140.90 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Kimberly-Clark may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Based on a current price of $140.45, Kimberly-Clark is currently 22.0% above its average consensus analyst price target of $109.57. The stock should hit resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $141.37, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $137.46.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a global health and hygiene company that manufactures and provides consumer products. The Company's products include diapers, tissues, paper towels, incontinence care products, surgical gowns, and disposable face masks. Kimberly-Clark's products are sold in countries around the world.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Kimberly-Clark have traded between a low of $118.51 and a high of $149.23 and are now at $140.45, which is 19% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.10% higher and 0.06% higher over the past week, respectively.

