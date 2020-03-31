Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $61.92 and $63.31 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Kilroy Realty may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Kilroy Realty Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The Company engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, and operation of Class A office properties located in the States of California and Washington.

Kilroy Realty has overhead space with shares priced $62.00, or 21.6% below the average consensus analyst price target of $79.09. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $75.20 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $78.33.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Kilroy Realty have traded between a low of $45.96 and a high of $88.99 and are now at $62.00, which is 35% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.

