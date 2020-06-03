Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Kforce Inc (NASDAQ:KFRC)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Kforce Inc (NASDAQ:KFRC) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $31.65 and $32.36 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Kforce Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Kforce Inc (NASDAQ:KFRC) defies analysts with a current price ($31.88) 2.8% above its average consensus price target of $31.00. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $36.56 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $36.57.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Kforce Inc have traded between a low of $29.52 and a high of $42.64 and closed yesterday at $31.88, which is 8% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.9%.

Kforce Inc. is a full-service, professional staffing firm providing flexible and permanent staffing solutions for organizations and career management for individuals. The Company specializes in the areas of information technology, finance and accounting, human resources, engineering, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, legal, and scientific. Kforce operates in North America.

