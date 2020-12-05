Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Keysight Tec (NYSE:KEYS)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Keysight Tec (NYSE:KEYS) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $100.51 and $101.68 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Keysight Tec may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Keysight Tec have traded between a low of $71.03 and a high of $110.00 and are now at $100.93, which is 42% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.19% higher and 0.38% higher over the past week, respectively.

Keysight Tec (NYSE:KEYS) is currently priced 41.5% above its average consensus analyst price target of $59.00. The stock should find initial support at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $96.73 and further support at its 50-day MA of $91.44.

Keysight Technologies, Inc. offers electronic measurement services using wireless, modular, and software solutions.

