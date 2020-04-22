Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Keycorp (NYSE:KEY)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $10.38 and $10.84 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Keycorp may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Keycorp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $20.52 and a 52-week low of $7.45 and closed yesterday at 39% above that low price at $10.32 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

Potential upside of 124.2% exists for Keycorp, based on a current level of $10.32 and analysts' average consensus price target of $23.14. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $13.44 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $17.11.

KeyCorp is a financial services holding company. The Company provides a wide range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Keycorp and will alert subscribers who have KEY in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.