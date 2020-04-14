Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $70.68 and $72.53 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Kemper Corp may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Kemper Corp has overhead space with shares priced $71.64, or 3.2% below the average consensus analyst price target of $74.00. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $72.76 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $76.42.

Over the past year, Kemper Corp has traded in a range of $53.81 to $91.98 and closed yesterday at $71.64, 33% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.21% lower and 0.26% lower over the past week, respectively.

Kemper Corporation is a financial services provider. The Company specializes in property and casualty, life, health, and accident insurance products and services.

