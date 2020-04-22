Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Kellogg Co (NYSE:K)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $65.19 and $66.24 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Kellogg Co may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Kellogg Company manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and other convenience foods. The Company's products include cereals, cookies, crackers, toaster pastries, cereal bars, fruit snacks, frozen waffles, and veggie foods. Kellogg markets its products in the United States, Canada, and other countries throughout the world.

Kellogg Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $71.05 and a 52-week low of $51.34 and closed yesterday at 28% above that low price at $65.52 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) has potential upside of 6.5% based on a current price of $65.52 and analysts' consensus price target of $69.79. The stock should find initial support at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $63.69 and further support at its 50-day MA of $62.86.

