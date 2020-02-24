Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Kbr Inc (NYSE:KBR)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Kbr Inc (NYSE:KBR) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $30.15 and $31.24 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Kbr Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Over the past year, Kbr Inc has traded in a range of $18.01 to $31.92 and closed yesterday at $31.10, 73% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

Kbr Inc (NYSE:KBR) defies analysts with a current price ($31.10) 38.5% above its average consensus price target of $19.14. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $29.77 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $26.56.

KBR, Inc. is a global engineering, construction, and services company supporting the energy, petrochemicals, government services, and civil infrastructure sectors. The Company offers a wide range of services through two business segments, Energy and Chemicals (E&C) and Government and Infrastructure (G&I).

