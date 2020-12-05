Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Kansas City Sout (NYSE:KSU)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Kansas City Sout (NYSE:KSU) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $134.21 and $135.89 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Kansas City Sout may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Kansas City Sout (NYSE:KSU) is currently priced 10.9% above its average consensus analyst price target of $119.53. Kansas City Sout shares should encounter resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $141.58 and support at the 50-day MA of $130.44.

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiary, is the holding company for transportation segment subsidiaries and affiliates. The Company operates a railroad system that provides shippers with rail freight services in commercial and industrial markets of the United States and Mexico.

In the past 52 weeks, Kansas City Sout share prices have been bracketed by a low of $92.86 and a high of $178.59 and closed yesterday at $134.20, 45% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Kansas City Sout and will alert subscribers who have KSU in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.