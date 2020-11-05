Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $29.03 and $29.43 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Johnson Controls may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) provides building products and technology solutions. The Company offers air systems, building management, HVAC controls, security, and fire safety solutions. JCI serves customers worldwide.

In the past 52 weeks, Johnson Controls share prices have been bracketed by a low of $22.78 and a high of $44.82 and are now at $29.04, 27% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.79% lower and 3.69% lower over the past week, respectively.

Johnson Controls has overhead space with shares priced $29.04, or 27.6% below the average consensus analyst price target of $40.08. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $29.73 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $38.91.

