Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $27.87 and $28.01 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Johnson Controls may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) provides building products and technology solutions. The Company offers air systems, building management, HVAC controls, security, and fire safety solutions. JCI serves customers worldwide.

In the past 52 weeks, Johnson Controls share prices have been bracketed by a low of $22.78 and a high of $44.82 and are now at $27.97, 23% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.9%.

There is potential upside of 43.3% for shares of Johnson Controls based on a current price of $27.97 and an average consensus analyst price target of $40.08. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $32.40 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $39.60.

