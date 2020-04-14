Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $29.70 and $30.53 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Johnson Controls may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) provides building products and technology solutions. The Company offers air systems, building management, HVAC controls, security, and fire safety solutions. JCI serves customers worldwide.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Johnson Controls have traded between a low of $22.78 and a high of $44.82 and closed yesterday at $29.36, which is 29% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI) has potential upside of 36.5% based on a current price of $29.36 and analysts' consensus price target of $40.08. Johnson Controls shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $34.18 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $40.11.

