Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $30.96 and $31.14 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Iron Mountain may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Over the past year, Iron Mountain has traded in a range of $29.28 to $37.32 and closed yesterday at $31.01, 6% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) has potential upside of 23.1% based on a current price of $31.01 and analysts' consensus price target of $38.17. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $32.37 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $32.63.

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a storage and information management company. The Company provides records management, data management solutions, and information destruction services.

