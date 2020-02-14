Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Iridium Communic (NASDAQ:IRDM)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Iridium Communic (NASDAQ:IRDM) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $31.18 and $31.83 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Iridium Communic may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Based on a current price of $31.83, Iridium Communic is currently 51.6% above its average consensus analyst price target of $15.40. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $25.74 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $24.33.

Iridium Communications, Inc. offers mobile satellite communications services. The Company's satellites operate in a low-earth orbit and provide 100% global coverage. Iridium Holdings offers voice and data communications services to the United States and foreign governments; businesses; non-governmental organizations; and consumers.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Iridium Communic have traded between a low of $7.41 and a high of $32.08 and closed yesterday at $31.83, which is 330% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.31% higher and 2.34% higher over the past week, respectively.

