Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $9.17 and $9.43 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Invesco Ltd may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Invesco Ltd. provides investment management services. The Company offers equity, fixed income, separate accounts, exchange traded, collective, and balance mutual funds. Invesco serves customers globally.

Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) has potential upside of 280.1% based on a current price of $9.47 and analysts' consensus price target of $36.00. Invesco Ltd shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $13.40 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $16.49.

In the past 52 weeks, Invesco Ltd share prices have been bracketed by a low of $7.38 and a high of $22.18 and closed yesterday at $9.47, 28% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.03% lower and 3.77% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Invesco Ltd on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $16.75. Since that call, shares of Invesco Ltd have fallen 45.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.