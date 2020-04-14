Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Intl Flvr & Frag (NYSE:IFF)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Intl Flvr & Frag (NYSE:IFF) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $123.74 and $126.02 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Intl Flvr & Frag may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Potential upside of 19.6% exists for Intl Flvr & Frag, based on a current level of $120.07 and analysts' average consensus price target of $143.65. The stock should hit resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $126.18, as well as support at its 50-day MA of $119.87.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Intl Flvr & Frag have traded between a low of $92.14 and a high of $152.95 and closed yesterday at $120.07, which is 30% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. creates, manufactures, and supplies flavors and fragrances for the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. The Company's flavors and fragrances are individual ingredients and compounds of a large number of ingredients that are blended, mixed, and reacted together to produce proprietary formulas.

