Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Installed Buildi (NYSE:IBP)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Installed Buildi (NYSE:IBP) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $68.36 and $71.19 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Installed Buildi may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Over the past year, Installed Buildi has traded in a range of $42.71 to $80.25 and closed yesterday at $68.99, 62% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.42% higher and 0.33% lower over the past week, respectively.

Installed Buildi has overhead space with shares priced $68.99, or 1.9% below the average consensus analyst price target of $70.29. The stock should hit resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $73.10, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $63.10.

Installed Building Products Inc installs residential insulation in the United States. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors.

